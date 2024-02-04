Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion. Hub Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.500 EPS.

Hub Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $52.33.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Hub Group from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Hub Group to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hub Group from $42.50 to $21.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hub Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hub Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hub Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

