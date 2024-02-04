Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Humana were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Humana by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,621,731,000 after buying an additional 143,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,332,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Humana by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $690,516,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.85.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $378.87 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.69 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $447.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

