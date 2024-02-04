Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.63 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63, Briefing.com reports. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Ingalls Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $268.50 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $269.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 219.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

