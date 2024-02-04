Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.50

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 107.50 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 107.52 ($1.37). Huntsworth shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.37), with a volume of 505,026 shares traded.
Huntsworth Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £399.60 million and a PE ratio of 19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.50.
About Huntsworth
Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Huntsworth
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.