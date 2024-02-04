IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in IDEX were worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEX by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.67.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $220.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.37. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $231.61. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

