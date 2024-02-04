iFabric (TSE:IFA) Shares Down 2%

Shares of iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Free Report) were down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99. Approximately 12,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 9,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.00 million, a P/E ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.21.

iFabric Corp. engages in the design and distribute of women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Intimate Apparel division engages in the design, purchase, and distribution of intimate apparel, which includes a range of specialty bras, including reversible bra, patented backless, and strapless underwire bra under the trade name Coconut Grove Intimates.

