Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) & Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Critical Comparison

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences N/A -51.64% -41.32% Immunovant N/A -73.07% -64.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Immunovant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences $8.09 million 17.51 -$85.98 million ($4.52) -1.55 Immunovant N/A N/A -$210.96 million ($1.97) -17.73

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Solid Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

81.5% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Immunovant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Solid Biosciences and Immunovant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Immunovant 0 0 14 0 3.00

Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Immunovant has a consensus price target of $45.07, indicating a potential upside of 29.03%. Given Immunovant’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Immunovant is more favorable than Solid Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunovant has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Immunovant on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases. It also engages in developing platform technologies, including dual gene expression, a technology for packaging multiple transgenes into one vector, as well as novel capsids. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, Massachusetts.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

