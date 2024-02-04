InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.74

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $5.81. InnovAge shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 11,156 shares changing hands.
InnovAge Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.39 million, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96.
InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $182.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of InnovAge
About InnovAge
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than InnovAge
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.