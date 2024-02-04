InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.74

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $5.81. InnovAge shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 11,156 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.39 million, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $182.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 563,500.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 4,122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

