Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 9.8% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:UAPR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.82. 4,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

