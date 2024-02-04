Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL) Position Increased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 149.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,376 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 161,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS UJUL traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.99. 13,702 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a market cap of $178.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.