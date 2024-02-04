Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Acquires $14,931,658.68 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,967,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,770,798.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 584,650 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $17,405,030.50.

On Thursday, December 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,626,983 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.85 per share, with a total value of $97,374,932.55.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45.

On Monday, December 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,149,802 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.91 per share, with a total value of $122,345,231.82.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

Shares of BRK-A opened at $589,498.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $553,343.35.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

