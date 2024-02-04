Insider Buying: Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Acquires 161,290 Shares of Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) Director Maha Katabi purchased 161,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,628,446 shares in the company, valued at $112,481,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $39.15 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97.
Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VERA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.
