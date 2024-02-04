Insider Selling: Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) CEO Sells $29,102,138.88 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Olin Trading Down 2.4 %

OLN opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $63.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Olin by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Olin by 279.8% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 60,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 44,492 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Olin by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Olin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

