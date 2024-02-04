International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

IBM opened at $185.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $196.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

