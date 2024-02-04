International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IGT. Susquehanna cut their price target on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $26.09 on Friday. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 770.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

