Intevac (IVAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intevac Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $105.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.77. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $7.54.

Institutional Trading of Intevac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Intevac by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 5,427.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Further Reading

