Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $74.17. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $4,427,509.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,469,643.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,215 shares of company stock valued at $20,974,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,502,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after buying an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,729,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Stories

