Intra-Cellular Therapies’ (ITCI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.92.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.36. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $74.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $126.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $4,427,509.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,469,643.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,215 shares of company stock worth $20,974,498 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,539,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,834,000 after purchasing an additional 43,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,591,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,666,000 after purchasing an additional 322,235 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,502,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,503,000 after purchasing an additional 86,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

