Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Holdings Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the quarter. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 6.56% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $11,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,511. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $19.88.

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

