Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (IPU) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Stock Performance

IPU opened at GBX 423 ($5.38) on Friday. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller has a 52-week low of GBX 378 ($4.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 478 ($6.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £143.10 million, a P/E ratio of -564.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 419.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 410.29.

About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

