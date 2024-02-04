Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Sowell Financial Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.9% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $46,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.3% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. KilterHowling LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the third quarter. KilterHowling LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.13 on Friday, hitting $429.01. The company had a trading volume of 59,602,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,979,480. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $285.19 and a 52-week high of $430.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $406.55 and a 200 day moving average of $382.45.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

