Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

