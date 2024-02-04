Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,544,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,284,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average is $58.51. The firm has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 289,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,665 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

