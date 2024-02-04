Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after buying an additional 311,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,176,000 after buying an additional 50,202 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.60. The stock had a trading volume of 427,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,585. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.44 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.59 and a 200 day moving average of $206.09.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total value of $1,046,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,793,344.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total transaction of $1,046,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,306 shares in the company, valued at $114,793,344.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,207.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,589 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,444 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

