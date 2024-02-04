Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $149.09. 1,032,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,305. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

