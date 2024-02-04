Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,568,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 308.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,878. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.