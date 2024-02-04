Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 1.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.69. 1,791,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,231. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.16.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.