Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.8% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.09. 7,937,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,352,462. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.41 and its 200 day moving average is $150.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $159.60. The company has a market capitalization of $371.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $151,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,956 shares of company stock valued at $48,991,013. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

