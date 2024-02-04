Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,675 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Cummins by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Cummins by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.38.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,675. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.