Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,046,000 after buying an additional 3,299,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1,034.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,203,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,808,000 after buying an additional 2,921,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $92.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,035,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,894. The stock has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $93.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Read Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.