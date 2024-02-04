Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 645 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Moderna by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.50. 3,352,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806,724. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.01. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $178.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

