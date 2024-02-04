iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $496.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $498.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.77.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

