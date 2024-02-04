iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is LVZ Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

LVZ Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,956 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 10.1% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $62,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $168,354,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

