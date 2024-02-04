iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Connable Office Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.46. 8,422,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,586,736. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.11.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

