iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is LVZ Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

LVZ Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,882 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.3% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 253,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,103,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,817,000 after purchasing an additional 47,106 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,380,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,890,000 after buying an additional 960,301 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $98.46 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.11.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

