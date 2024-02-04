iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $55.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

