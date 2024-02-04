iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Lifted by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.1% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $14,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 20,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. 6,094,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,955,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

