iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.