iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,872 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,604,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 258.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 228,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 62,671 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:INDA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.38. 3,042,634 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.