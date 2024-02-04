iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Archer Investment Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.6% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.41. The stock had a trading volume of 52,839,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,034,244. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.44 and its 200 day moving average is $185.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

