iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $194.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

