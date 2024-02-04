iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,349 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $40,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,514,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,309,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 57,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $115.19 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.81 and a 200-day moving average of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

