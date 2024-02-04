iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $115.19 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

