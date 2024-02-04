iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYF stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

