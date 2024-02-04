Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 6,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

