J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $42,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.