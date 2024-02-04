J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 650,436 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3,317.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,436 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Cameco worth $26,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 111.39 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

