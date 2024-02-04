J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 293,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Yum! Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,709 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,239,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,942 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $128.75 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.94.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Barclays raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.