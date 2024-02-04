J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $32.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,051 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $32,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $55.03 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $55.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.