J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $29.18 Million Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 181,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,181,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Five Below at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $181.11 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.57 and a 52-week high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.61 and its 200-day moving average is $183.73.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.05.

View Our Latest Report on FIVE

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.